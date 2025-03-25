Managing partner retires after 40 years

Regional law firm Ramsdens has announced the retirement of Paul Joyce, its managing partner and a long-time employee of the firm for four decades. Joyce joined Ramsdens in 1985, becoming its youngest partner at age 25, and in 1997, he took on the role of managing partner.

Over the last 28 years, Joyce has successfully led the strategic expansion of Ramsdens, transforming the firm from a single branch with a turnover below £1 million into one of Yorkshire’s largest regional law firms. Under his leadership, the firm now has offices across North and West Yorkshire, with total revenues surpassing £25 million. Joyce also oversaw the firm’s conversion to an LLP and celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2020.

Reflecting on his career, Joyce said, “It has been a privilege to be at the helm of Ramsdens for so many years and to be able to look back on a tenure that has transformed the company into a real heavyweight of the region. I’m proud of the talented and capable team that will take Ramsdens forward and look forward to seeing the company flourish in the years ahead.”

Ramsdens has been preparing for this leadership transition for over a year, with a new executive leadership team already in place. The new leadership structure will consist of Joint Chief Executives, Lindsey Frith and Lee Townsend, with Joanne Coen as Senior Partner and David Bradley as Chairman.

David Bradley, Chairman at Ramsdens, remarked, “Paul’s impact on the success of Ramsdens cannot be overstated. His leadership saw the firm grow, achieve unprecedented industry recognition, and nurture talent across the region. His legacy will live on for many years and he has placed the firm in the strongest possible position for future success and development.”

With 42 partners, 11 offices, and a team of 250, Ramsdens remains committed to delivering exceptional legal advice and customer service to individuals and businesses across Yorkshire.