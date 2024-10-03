Man with learning disabilities settles claim against Cygnet Healthcare

Jamie Newcombe, a young autistic man with learning disabilities, has settled a legal claim against Cygnet Healthcare, following allegations of negligent treatment during his stay at Bostall House, London, between 2014 and 2015. Jamie, who was detained under the Mental Health Act 1983, claimed he suffered both physical and emotional harm, including a fractured arm and psychological trauma.

The company admitted to causing Jamie’s fracture but denied other allegations. However, they agreed to pay damages, which were approved by the High Court on 24 September 2024. Jamie's case highlighted concerns about the treatment of vulnerable individuals within care facilities, with his family raising alarms about overmedication, neglect, and abusive restraint techniques.

Jamie’s mother, Julie Newcombe, co-founder of Rightful Lives, expressed her ongoing fears, stating, “What happened to Jamie was horrific and is still happening to so many others 10 years later.”

Human rights solicitor Yvonne Kestler, who represented Jamie, remarked, “Jamie’s experience highlights failures in care provided to individuals with complex needs. It is deeply troubling that someone so vulnerable was left to suffer in this way.”

While the settlement cannot undo the harm caused, Jamie's case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proper oversight and care for individuals in specialist care units.