The Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) has officially commenced a Major Review of the judicial salary structure, a project requested by the Lord Chancellor. Lea Paterson CBE, the Chair of the SSRB, confirmed acceptance of this commission and expressed eagerness to delve into the fundamental issues influencing judicial pay. “We intend to continue to seek active consultation and contributions from stakeholders across the justice system throughout this process,” Paterson stated in her communication.

This review, which will engage extensively with judges and stakeholders, aims to submit its findings by November 2026. The SSRB has outlined the key focus areas of the review to include recruitment challenges, the attractiveness of judicial roles, and considerations surrounding organisational leadership. Paterson reassured that the SSRB would maintain sensitivity to fiscal constraints, aiming for both value for money for taxpayers as well as effective strategies to recruit and retain judicial talent.

Engagement and consultation with the judiciary will play a vital role in the success of this review. “The SSRB will take a number of steps to ensure there is active consultation,” Paterson noted, indicating plans for visits and meetings with judges across various territories and ranks. The formation of an Advisory and Evidence Group (AEG) is also on the agenda to provide crucial insights and support to the SSRB during this comprehensive review.

In concluding her letter, Paterson emphasised the importance of collaboration among judiciary members, stating, “We are looking forward to engaging with you and your colleagues and being aided in the collection of data and insights.” The SSRB is committed to ensuring that the process is inclusive and extensive, paving the way for informed recommendations in the future.

As preparations are made to gather evidence and insights, the SSRB remains poised for a substantial engagement throughout the review period, ensuring all voices across the judiciary are heard and considered.