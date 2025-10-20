Mona Schroedel, a specialist data protection lawyer at Freeths said "This is of course not the first major outage we have experienced in recent memory. Only a little over a year ago a Microsoft outage caused airports and banks to grind to a halt. Modern life especially after the pandemic has become dependent on virtual connectivity and systems. It isn't that long ago that most people carried cash and would have been perfectly able to bridge a banking issue without complications. However, nowadays cashless payments are the norm and most of us don't habitually carry cash anymore. As with the law in this area, the need for practical review and adjustments just cannot keep up with the speed of the advancement. That leaves end users vulnerable to be negatively impacted if the few big providers are targeted or have a technical issue. More ought to be done to ensure that there are (a) backup systems for critical services and (b) that the practical aspects of our modern convenient virtual life are reviewed and regulated."

The outage, which began earlier in the day, affected over 1,000 companies and led to widespread disruption. Many users faced difficulties accessing popular platforms such as Amazon, Snapchat, and Fortnite, prompting frustration among millions reliant on these services for communication and entertainment.

Although Amazon has announced that they have addressed the technical issue, it remains unclear when all services will be fully restored. This incident underscores concerns over the vulnerability of digital systems in our increasingly interconnected world, which was previously brought to light during the recent JLR incident where disruptions highlighted similar challenges. As society continues to shift toward reliance on digital transactions, ensuring resilience against such outages becomes ever more critical.