The fraudsters have been contacting individuals, claiming they are owed money related to finance agreements and are urging them to provide sensitive personal details. Meanwhile, KP Law, renowned for its “no-win, no-fee” model, has been actively involved in high-profile data-breach claims against prominent brands including JD Sports and M&S. This surge in popularity has led to scrutiny from the Advertising Standards Agency for alleged misleading advertising practices, suggesting that KP Law may be at risk of reputational damage due to the scam attempts.

In a formal notice released on February 23, the Solicitors Regulation Authority confirmed awareness of the scam calls made under KP Law’s name, clarifying that there was no evidence of a breach in the firm’s systems. They urged the public to be vigilant, stating, “mass legal compensation ads can be costly and risky for consumers.” The SRA advised individuals receiving these fraudulent calls to verify the legitimacy of the law firm through its official register before providing any personal information. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to KP Law directly at their verified contact number, 020 8057 7480, to avoid falling victim to these scams.