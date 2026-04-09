Walkers has been appointed as Jersey counsel for the special committee of NYSE-listed Janus Henderson Group plc, which is set to be acquired by Trian Fund Management, L.P. and General Catalyst in a significant US$7.9bn transaction. The acquisition follows a rigorous competitive public M&A process and is propelled by a cash offer that has received the endorsement of the company's board. In this scenario, the special committee has played a pivotal role in scrutinising and endorsing the deal, ensuring it aligns with the best interests of Janus Henderson and its shareholders.

This event marks only the third instance of a 'public-to-private' acquisition involving a Jersey-listed company executed through a merger, as opposed to the more conventional members' scheme of arrangement under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. Notably, Walkers' team has played a crucial role in all three such transactions. Kevin McQuillan, a corporate partner at Walkers, commented on the multifaceted nature of this deal, stating, "This was a complex and high-profile transaction, with significant focus on governance and process. We were pleased to support the special committee with Jersey law advice throughout the process, drawing on the combined strengths of our market-leading corporate and dispute resolution teams."

In this significant legal undertaking, Walkers collaborated alongside Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, who served as lead counsel for Janus Henderson. The legal team from Walkers consisted of Corporate partner Kevin McQuillan, assisted by senior associate Timur Ochkhaev and associates Angharad Prescott and Charlotte Beal. Additionally, Insolvency & Dispute Resolution partners Marc Seddon and Simon Hurry provided their expertise to ensure comprehensive coverage of the transaction's legal complexities.