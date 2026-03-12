Maguire Family Law has strengthened its Wilmslow team through recent appointments of two new solicitors, Hannah Barlow and Sophie Hughes. Barlow joins as an associate solicitor, where she will provide comprehensive legal services across family law issues, such as divorce, financial remedy proceedings, and domestic abuse. Coming from a Legal 500 Tier One family law firm, she possesses a keen interest in private children matters, including complex cases dealing with international relocation and child abduction. Barlow holds the status of a Resolution Accredited Specialist in private children law and domestic abuse, showcasing her expertise in these areas.

Sophie Hughes, appointed as a solicitor, recently qualified in 2023 and has transitioned from a specialist family law firm. In her new role, she will assist clients in various family law areas, with a focus on divorce finance, financial claims for children, and high-net-worth matters.

James Maguire, managing director at Maguire Family Law, commented, “We’re pleased to welcome Hannah and Sophie to the team to meet increasing demand for our family law services and further enhance our expertise across children matters and high-net-worth divorce. After adding to our Manchester team at the start of the year, Hannah and Sophie are welcome additions to our Wilmslow office as we continue to ensure clients can get the support they need on their doorstep. Hannah and Sophie bring a wealth of experience and are both passionate about helping clients through what can be really difficult periods in their lives. Their sensitive, yet pragmatic approaches make them a great fit for our team.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining the firm, Hannah Barlow stated, “It’s an exciting time to be joining Maguire Family Law as the firm continues to grow. In my new role, I look forward to supporting clients through a wide range of family law matters and helping to find practical solutions in complex cases.”

Sophie Hughes echoed these sentiments, noting, “Maguire Family Law has a great reputation for guiding clients through complex cases with sensitivity and expertise. I’m pleased to be taking the next step in my career by joining a team which shares my passion for empowering clients to feel informed at every stage of the process and helping them to move forward with confidence.”

Since its establishment in 2010, Maguire Family Law has carved a niche in international, high-net-worth, and child abduction cases, boasting offices in Manchester city centre, Altrincham, Wilmslow, and Knutsford.