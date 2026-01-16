Maguire Family Law, the Manchester and Cheshire-based family law firm, has made a significant addition to its team by appointing Jennifer Hudec as the head of its Manchester city centre office. Jennifer joins as a senior associate and brings a wealth of experience in family law, having specialised in high-net-worth financial matters since 2017. Her expertise encompasses intricate issues involving trusts, foreign property, and both pre- and post-nuptial agreements.

In her new position, Jennifer will also assist clients with cohabitation disputes and matters concerning children, including internal and external relocations. Besides her financial acumen, she offers a strong background in contested matters and alternative dispute resolution, making her an invaluable asset to the team. Her previous experience at a Tier 1 Legal 500 firm has honed her skills, and she is a CILEx Litigator (Family) as well as being accredited in Complex Matrimonial Finances (High Net Worth) and Children Law Resolution.

James Maguire, the managing director of Maguire Family Law, expressed his enthusiasm about Jennifer joining the firm, stating, “We’re pleased to be starting the year on a high with the appointment of Jennifer, who is an excellent addition to our team. She has already proven herself to be diligent, detail-oriented and dedicated to providing the highest level of service and delivering the best possible outcomes for clients.” He further remarked, “We’re confident that she will play a key role in the firm’s continued growth throughout 2026 and beyond.”

In response to her new role, Jennifer Hudec shared her excitement, saying, “I’m proud to be joining a team with a reputation for handling complex cases with empathy, professionalism and expertise. It’s an exciting time to join the firm and I look forward to leading the team in Manchester while supporting clients as they navigate the legal landscape. I’m also committed to helping colleagues broaden their experience and contributing to Maguire Family Law’s ongoing success.”

Maguire Family Law has been a key player in the field since its establishment in 2010, focusing on international family law, high-net-worth cases, and child abduction. With the opening of its Manchester office in 2024, the firm aims to meet the increasing demand for its specialised legal services.