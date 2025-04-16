Maguire Family Law strengthens Altrincham team

Maguire Family Law is enhancing its Altrincham office with the senior appointment of Gabrielle Dugan. A Tier One Legal 500-ranked firm, it continues to expand its footprint in the region. Gabrielle, who previously worked at Slater and Gordon, brings over a decade of experience in managing intricate family law cases that include divorce, child arrangements, and domestic violence matters. In her role, Gabrielle will utilise her extensive knowledge to provide clients with strategic advice and practical solutions effectively. The appointment comes shortly after the firm celebrated its significant 15th anniversary milestone.

James Maguire, managing director at Maguire Family Law, expressed enthusiasm for Gabrielle’s joining the team, stating “We are excited to welcome Gabrielle to our Altrincham office as we celebrate an incredible 15 years of supporting clients through some of life’s most challenging moments.” He highlighted the firm’s track record of helping over 4,500 individuals and families while emphasising the importance of care and expertise. James added, “Gabrielle’s wealth of experience and her practical, supportive approach make her a perfect fit for our team as we continue to expand and strengthen our reputation for providing outstanding client care.”

Gabrielle Dugan also shared her excitement about her new role, noting “I am proud to be joining Maguire Family Law and to be part of a team with such an outstanding reputation for handling complex family law cases.” She appreciates the firm’s client-focused approach and looks forward to contributing to its growth. Maguire Family Law has cultivated a robust presence in Altrincham and surrounding areas, known for its expertise in various family law matters, including divorce settlements and international cases. Over the past 15 years, the firm has also raised more than £50,000 for local charities, showcasing its dedication to both client care and community support.