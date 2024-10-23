Maguire Family Law expands

Simon, who recently qualified as a family law solicitor, joins the firm from a Legal 500 Tier 1 family department where he trained at a firm with offices in Leeds and Bristol. He brings a wealth of experience dealing with relationship breakdowns, complex financial issues, and child arrangements.

At Maguire Family Law, Simon will focus on advising clients on a range of matters, including high-net-worth financial disputes, child custody arrangements, cohabitee separation, and domestic abuse cases. Commenting on his new role, Simon said, “Joining Maguire Family Law is an exciting opportunity to learn from a highly regarded team. I aim to support clients through challenging times by offering pragmatic, sensitive advice and finding the best possible solutions.”

In addition to Simon’s appointment, Helen Royle, who has been with the firm since 2022, has been promoted to Associate. Her promotion is a testament to her dedication and success in securing positive outcomes for clients.

James Maguire, managing director at Maguire Family Law, highlighted the firm's continued growth, stating: “As demand for our services rises, we’re thrilled to welcome Simon, who brings valuable experience in our specialist areas. We’re also committed to nurturing our existing talent, as demonstrated by Helen’s well-earned promotion, as we continue to enhance our offering.”