Maguire Family Law boosts Manchester team with new solicitor

Maguire Family Law, a prominent firm specialising in high-net-worth and international family law cases, has announced the appointment of solicitor Ruth Wynn to strengthen its Manchester office. The firm, which has seen a record year of growth, acquired its Manchester office last year to meet the increasing demand for its bespoke legal services. Since then, the firm has continued its expansion with several new hires.

Ruth Wynn, formerly part of a Tier One private law firm in Manchester, brings a wealth of experience in handling complex financial matters and high-net-worth family law cases. Her expertise covers various aspects of relationship breakdowns, such as intricate financial settlements, child arrangements, and financial or property disputes arising from cohabitation separations.

In her new role, Ruth will leverage her experience to provide tailored solutions for clients navigating family law challenges. James Maguire, managing director at Maguire Family Law, expressed his pride in the firm’s achievements over the past year. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in the past 12 months, from expanding our footprint to strengthening our expertise. Welcoming Ruth to the team is a fantastic way to kick off 2025 and marks another exciting milestone in our journey of growth and success. Ruth’s people-first approach, enthusiasm, and expertise have already made a fantastic impression. I’m confident she will be a tremendous asset to our talented team of highly skilled solicitors, making a real difference in her clients’ lives,” he said.

Ruth Wynn also shared her excitement about her new role, saying, “Joining Maguire Family Law is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a team known for its expertise and client-focused approach. It’s an excellent way to begin the year, and I’m looking forward to building on my experience while helping clients navigate some of life’s most pivotal decisions. The firm’s great reputation for handling complex, high-net-worth cases speaks for itself, and I’m eager to contribute to its ongoing success while supporting clients every step of the way.”

Founded in 2010, Maguire Family Law has built a strong presence across Altrincham, Manchester, Wilmslow, and Knutsford. The firm is renowned for its expertise in handling complex family law matters, including divorce settlements, wealth protection, child arrangements, and international abduction cases.