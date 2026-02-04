The Magistrates’ Association has expressed a positive reception to Part 2 of Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of Criminal Courts, released today. The comprehensive report, comprising 728 pages, presents 180 recommendations aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the criminal courts in England and Wales. It spans the entire process from charge to conviction or acquittal, focusing notably on improving operations within magistrates’ courts. David Ford, the National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, remarked, “There is much to like in Sir Brian’s report. His recommendations on how to make the day-to-day running of the courts more efficient are sensible.” Some key proposals include improving communication between courts and prisons, reinstating administrative support for magistrates’ courts, and enhancing the retention of legal advisers.

However, the Association has voiced concerns regarding a specific recommendation that suggests altering the roles magistrates perform outside the courtroom, such as appraising new magistrates and conducting training. Ford highlighted, “These roles give huge satisfaction to many of our members and for some, removing them would be very demotivating.” Moreover, the review touches on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the criminal justice system. While the Association acknowledges the potential benefits of AI in improving operational skills and facilitating case preparation, it remains cautious given the historical challenges of IT projects within the courts system. The Association emphasises the need for fundamental IT support, stating that many magistrates still lack basic provisions.

Ford added, “The ball is now in the Government’s court. Like other stakeholders, we keenly await their response to this new report, and we look forward to working with them and the senior judiciary to support its implementation.” The report also recognises that its recommendations alone will not rectify the ongoing issues within the criminal justice system, advocating for an extensive reform that has been long sought by the Magistrates’ Association.