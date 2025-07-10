The leading body for magistrates in England and Wales has expressed its support for Sir Brian Leveson’s recently published review of the criminal courts, asserting that its recommendations could significantly expedite justice for those currently hampered by a growing backlog in the crown courts. Mark Beattie, national chair of the Magistrates’ Association, commented on the review's publication, saying “Justice delayed is justice denied, and so we welcome the bold recommendations in Sir Brian Leveson’s review to alleviate the courts backlog, in particular to set-up a new Criminal Court Bench Division in the crown courts. Magistrates are ready and willing to support these and other initiatives aimed at reducing the pressure on crown courts.” Beattie highlighted the dedication of magistrates, who serve their local communities as unpaid members of the judiciary, noting that they are prepared to undertake any additional training necessary to handle cases in the proposed new court system.

He further urged the government to promptly implement Leveson’s recommendations, stating “Every day that they aren’t in place, is a day when victims, witnesses and defendants have to wait for justice.” Beattie stressed the critical role of magistrates in the justice system, as they manage over 90 per cent of criminal cases, and warned that “without them, the system would quickly grind to a halt.” However, he acknowledged that the capacity of magistrates is limited and highlighted the need for an increase from the current 14,600 to over 20,000 if the new Criminal Court Bench Division is realised.

To support this expansion, in June, the Magistrates’ Association presented a seven-point plan to enhance the recruitment and retention of magistrates. This plan includes a multi-year strategy, a review of the complex expenses system that often disadvantages many magistrates, and the introduction of a Magistrates’ Volunteer Charter. These measures are deemed essential to not only attract new magistrates from diverse backgrounds but also to ensure that current magistrates can continue serving effectively in their vital roles.