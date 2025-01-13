Magistrates’ Association calls for more flexible sentencing options

The Magistrates’ Association (MA) has submitted its response to the government’s sentencing review, launched in October 2024 by David Gauke, advocating for significant changes in sentencing practices. The MA’s response focuses on three key areas: the need for more constructive, flexible, and creative sentencing options; the capacity of the probation service to support community-based alternatives; and the continued availability of short custodial sentences.

Mark Beattie (pictured), national chair of the MA, commented: “Our members hear cases in the adult criminal courts – as well as in the family and youth courts – every day and, while we welcome this wide-ranging review, we’ve also raised some concerns.” He further elaborated that under the current sentencing framework, magistrates are limited to fines, which offenders can sometimes evade, or custodial sentences when community alternatives aren’t available or viable. “Magistrates should be able to apply other, practical alternatives to fines or custody, that would still be a deterrent to offenders while maintaining public confidence,” Beattie stated.

The MA also emphasised the need to address the challenges faced by the probation service, which has been struggling with under-staffing and delays in implementing orders like curfews, unpaid work, and Mental Health Treatment Requirements. Additionally, the availability of weekend unpaid work placements is described as almost non-existent in many areas, which limits the service’s ability to support those in full-time employment.

Beattie expressed concerns about the adequacy of the probation service to handle increased community sentencing, especially if more alternatives to custody are introduced. “There must be a robust and durable resourcing of probation to recruit more probation officers,” he stressed.

The MA also highlighted the importance of retaining short custodial sentences as a deterrent for persistent offenders, particularly in cases where community options have been exhausted. Beattie noted that while short sentences can have counter-productive effects, especially for rehabilitation, they remain a useful tool for offenders who consistently refuse community-based alternatives.

Lastly, Beattie reiterated that for the review to be effective, it must be supported by long-term, sustainable investment in the criminal justice system, including funding for prisons, courts, probation, and legal aid. “This review is another useful piece in the justice jigsaw, but there is still more to do,” he concluded.