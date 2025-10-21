Today Macrae has published its new Macrae+ Legalscape, Litigation: London report, providing an in-depth analysis of disputes partner movement from 2020 to 2024, with projections extending through to 31 August 2025. The report indicates a period of steady growth and strategic stability in the sector, highlighting that partner mobility has consistently ranged between 25 and 45 moves annually since 2020. Notably, the number of moves has risen from 22 in 2020 to 35 in 2025 year-to-date. This pattern suggests long-term platform strategies rather than short-term fluctuations.

The report points to specific practice areas anchoring demand, with intellectual property disputes accounting for 17% of partner moves from 2020 to 2024, which has increased to 23% in 2025 year-to-date. Meanwhile, international arbitration represented 19% of moves during the earlier period but decreased to 17% so far in 2025. There has been a noticeable uptick in activity related to product and professional liability work, as well as class actions throughout 2025.

Regarding hiring dynamics, it is notable that in 2025 year-to-date, 83% of litigation partner moves were lateral hires, while 14% resulted from external promotions and 3% involved in-house lawyers returning to private practice. This trend showcases a strong preference for lateral hiring in the current market.

The report also examines firm dynamics and reveals that AmLaw 50 firms are leading the way in building disputes platforms. In 2025 year-to-date, Clyde & Co recorded a net increase of four litigation partners, while CMS, Jones Day, Pinsent Masons, and White & Case each added three partners. Over the period from 2020 to 2024, Greenberg Traurig and Eversheds Sutherland were the most notable for expansion, with 12 and 11 partners added respectively.

In terms of gender representation, women currently account for 31% of London litigation partners. However, the figures reveal a decline in the representation of women among partner movers, with women making up only 28% of the movers in 2025 year-to-date, a significant drop from a peak of 46% in 2022. This highlights ongoing challenges in achieving gender parity within the profession.