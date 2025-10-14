In a strategic move to strengthen its corporate and commercial team, Mackrell LLP has welcomed award-winning solicitor Neil Pfister as its newest Partner. Neil’s unique background combines a wealth of legal expertise with hands-on industry experience, having previously founded and managed his own software company. This experience gives him invaluable insight into the specific challenges that technology-driven businesses often face. Recognised for his outstanding work, Neil was named UK Technology Lawyer of the Year in 2024, solidifying his reputation in the legal community.

With over a decade of experience in the field, Neil has represented a diverse range of clients, from innovative start-ups and ambitious SMEs to large-scale international operations, including several listed companies. His expertise encompasses a wide array of areas, including commercial contracts, joint venture agreements, licensing and distribution agreements, as well as regulatory matters. Although technology remains central to much of his work, Neil prides himself on his ability to adapt his legal skills to serve clients from various sectors.

On his new appointment at Mackrell LLP, Neil stated, “My role is to help clients see the law as a solution rather than an obstacle. I’m looking forward to building on Mackrell LLP’s strong commercial offering and supporting businesses of all sizes as they grow in an increasingly complex and international environment.” This approach aligns perfectly with the firm’s commitment to delivering practical legal solutions that empower clients.

Much of Neil’s recent work has had an international dimension, assisting clients with operations in markets such as the USA, UAE, and Singapore. This global perspective integrates seamlessly with Mackrell LLP’s stature as a prominent international law firm and one of the founding members of Mackrell International, a global legal network.

Maung Aye, Joint Managing Partner at Mackrell LLP, expressed enthusiasm about Neil’s addition to the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Neil to the partnership. His combination of legal expertise and commercial understanding is going to be a real asset to our clients.” He further emphasised that “as businesses navigate the fast-evolving technology landscape, Neil’s insight and practical approach, developed from his own experience as a business owner in the sector, will help them seize opportunities and manage risks with confidence.”