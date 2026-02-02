Mackrell LLP has announced the appointment of Aaron Sharma as a Litigation Associate, bolstering its litigation and dispute resolution team in line with the firm's strategic growth objectives. With a wealth of experience in High Court and County Court disputes, Aaron will be instrumental in the ongoing expansion of the firm as it seeks to attract top legal experts. His litigation practice encompasses pre-action disputes, ongoing proceedings, and complex matters involving fraudulent misrepresentation and dishonest assistance.

Aaron is recognised for his ability to provide clear, strategic advice tailored to support clients’ commercial goals while ensuring practical and cost-effective resolutions. In his remarks regarding his new role, Aaron expressed his enthusiasm by stating that “Mackrell LLP is a firm that is clearly growing with purpose. I was attracted by the strength of the disputes team and the firm’s commercial, solutions-focused approach. I am looking forward to supporting clients on complex matters and contributing to the continued expansion of the practice.”

Having qualified as a solicitor in November 2020 after completing his training at a boutique commercial and litigation practice in London's West End, Aaron brings a fresh perspective to the firm. James Atton, Joint-Managing Partner and Head of Disputes and Litigation at Mackrell LLP, highlighted the significance of Aaron's appointment, stating that “Aaron’s appointment is another important step in the ongoing growth of our team. Demand for our expertise continues to increase and Aaron brings the technical strength, commercial awareness and calm approach that our clients value. He will play an important role as we continue to expand the team and build on the firm’s national and international growth.”

The addition of Aaron Sharma to Mackrell LLP is a strategic move to meet the rising demand for legal services, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional representation and support to its diverse clientele.