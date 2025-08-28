Mackrell LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Juliet Rayner as a new Partner and the head of its commercial property team. With an impressive background including positions at DLA Piper and Howell Jones Solicitors, Juliet brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She has a comprehensive understanding of a variety of transactions, which encompasses sales and purchases, option agreements, conditional contracts, overage arrangements, landlord and tenant matters, auctions, easements, and corporate support. Known for her commercial approach and keen attention to detail, Juliet excels at fostering strong relationships with her clients.

Taking on her new responsibilities, Juliet expressed her enthusiasm saying, “I am pleased to take on this position as head of the commercial property team. My priorities include developing the department and broadening our client base. I remain committed to delivering high-quality service to our clients while supporting the development and progression of emerging talent within the firm.”

Maung Aye, Joint Managing Partner at Mackrell, commented on the firm's confidence in Juliet’s leadership stating, “We are delighted to welcome Juliet to the team. She brings excellent experience, and her proactive, client-focused approach will be a great asset. We are confident that under her leadership, our commercial property team will go from strength to strength.” Juliet's appointment marks a significant step forward for Mackrell LLP as it aims to enhance its commercial property department and better serve its clients in an evolving market.