With over 20 years in the legal sector, Adeeba is an established family lawyer who advises clients on a wide range of family law matters. Adeeba is an accredited Advanced Family Panel Member, handling intricate domestic and international cases including proceedings in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Her expertise includes child abduction cases, surrogacy, and international adoption, as well as divorce, separation, financial matters, and pre- and post-nuptial agreements. Renowned for her strategic mindset and empathetic client care, she has a proven ability to manage complex caseloads, lead teams effectively, and drive business growth while focusing on delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.

Commenting on her appointment, Adeeba said “People often come to a family lawyer at one of the most difficult moments of their lives. They may feel frightened about what lies ahead and need clear, practical advice from someone who will truly listen. That approach is at the heart of how I work, and it’s why Mackrell felt like the perfect fit for me. I’m incredibly excited to be joining the firm and working with the team to grow the international family law department.”

In addition to her legal work, Adeeba is passionate about supporting vulnerable individuals. She collaborates with charities and non-profits, frequently delivering talks and providing guidance to domestic violence organisations. Her contributions have assisted numerous abuse victims in obtaining emergency injunctions, and she has made appearances on television and radio to share her legal expertise.

Adeeba’s arrival comes as Alison Green steps down after many years as Head of Department, handing over the leadership of the Family and Relationship team. Alison has significantly shaped the department, working closely with clients and colleagues throughout her tenure. She stated, “I have been at Mackrell for a long time and I have really enjoyed the chance to build and lead the Family and Relationship team. It feels like the right moment to pass the role on, and I am glad it is going to Adeeba. She brings a lot of specialist experience and an approach to work that I know our clients will appreciate. I am looking forward to continuing to support the team and our clients in my consultancy role.”

Maung Aye, Joint Managing Partner at Mackrell LLP, commented “Given Adeeba’s experience in some of the more complex areas of family law and sensitive cases involving abuse, she will be an incredibly valuable addition to our practice, strengthening our family law offering. We are very pleased to welcome her to the team. I also want to thank Alison for her commitment and leadership over many years.”

Adeeba’s appointment is a testament to Mackrell LLP’s commitment to providing high-quality, internationally focused family law advice, characterised by both technical excellence and compassion