Mackenzie Jones Solicitors is celebrating a significant milestone as it marks its 25th anniversary, demonstrating remarkable growth and innovation within the legal sector. With offices located in Chester, St Asaph, and Menai Bridge, the firm has ramped up its efforts to recruit fresh talent, notably increasing its workforce to 30 staff members. Plans for further recruitment are underway as the firm experiences a surge in clients across various sectors, particularly in commercial contracts, clinical negligence, and family and private client work.

The recent additions to the team are Adam Hazell and Rebekah Woods, who both embody the firm's commitment to fostering the next generation of lawyers. Adam, who hails from Wrexham, has joined as a solicitor apprentice. With a strong focus on Wills and Probate, he is enhancing his skills under the guidance of Matthew Skeels, a respected lawyer at the firm. Adam expressed his enthusiasm for the role by stating that “this is a fantastic opportunity to develop in an area of law I’m passionate about.” He appreciates the chance to manage his own caseloads, describing it as a refreshing change from larger firms.

Rebekah, originally from Abergele but now residing in Chester, has joined as a trainee solicitor after gaining valuable experience with the NHS and a Manchester law firm where she specialised in the marine sector. She has made the conscious decision to return to North Wales to focus on Divorce and Matrimonial Finances within the family team, working closely with director Richard Jones. Rebekah shared her excitement about her new role, remarking that “joining Mackenzie Jones as a trainee solicitor has been a pleasure – I’m surrounded by very talented people, and I’m excited to be part of a growing firm in such a beautiful part of the world.”

Richard Jones welcomed the new team members, highlighting their ambition and experience that will enhance the firm. He remarked that “one of our priorities is to give the next generation of legal professionals real opportunities for progression, while keeping that talent here in North Wales.” As the firm reflects on its 25 years in business, Richard expressed pride in their continuous growth, stating that “it’s a big year for us – 25 years in business with continued growth and we’re proud to be building a practice that combines specialist expertise with a personable, client-focused approach.”

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors has a well-established tradition of nurturing its employees through comprehensive training, mentorship, and promotion. Many solicitors started their careers at the firm and have climbed to senior positions, reinforcing Mackenzie Jones’s reputation as an employer dedicated to development and staff retention. With ambitious expansion plans, the firm remains committed to solidifying its presence in the community while providing trusted legal services to individuals and businesses throughout North Wales.