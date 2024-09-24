Mackenzie Jones hires new practice manager

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors has appointed Tammy Strapp as its new Practice Manager, marking a key step in the firm’s expansion strategy ahead of its 25th anniversary. Based in Flint, Tammy brings over two decades of experience in human resources (HR) and the legal sector, joining an award-winning team with offices in St Asaph, Chester, and Menai Bridge.

Her arrival follows recent hires, including property solicitor Laura Corrigan and paralegal Elliott Morgan, signaling a period of rapid growth for the firm. Directors at Mackenzie Jones have described this as the "busiest period" in their history, and Tammy is eager to support the firm during this exciting time.

“I have worked in HR and law practices across North Wales, and I’m thrilled to join Mackenzie Jones given its outstanding reputation,” Tammy said. “I’m excited to contribute to the firm’s continued growth, particularly in areas like compliance, staff development, and day-to-day operations, where I have significant experience.”

Tammy’s role will be pivotal in helping the firm achieve its strategic objectives. The directors—Anna Mills Morgan, Richard Jones, and Andrew Foley Jones—emphasised that Tammy’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Mackenzie Jones expands its client base in North Wales, the North West, and beyond. Her expertise will also be vital as the firm sharpens its focus on staff wellbeing, sustainability, and professional development.

Mackenzie Jones, known for its accreditations like Lexcel, CQS, SIA, and the Legal 500, continues to solidify its position as a leading law firm in the region. Tammy’s addition to the team is expected to play a significant role in the firm’s ongoing success and growth trajectory.