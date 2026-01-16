M2 Recovery, a specialist legal expenses insurer focused on crypto asset recovery, has today announced that Matt Green, a highly experienced litigator for blockchain and digital assets focused disputes, is joining the team. Green’s expertise comes at a critical time, as the company rolls out the world’s first post-incident no win, no fee crypto asset recovery product.

Green is well-regarded in his field and holds the position of Partner at law firm Lawrence Stephens, where he heads the Blockchain and Digital Assets and Technology Disputes teams. He also chairs techUK's Digital Assets Working Group, which seeks to bridge the gap between industry and governance. Recognised as a specialist litigator for high-value, multi-jurisdictional disputes involving blockchain technology and digital assets, he has successfully led precedent-setting cases. His practice involves providing advice to individuals and businesses on crypto asset recovery following hacks, scams, and misappropriation. In addition, Green secures urgent remedies such as injunctions, worldwide freezers, search orders (Anton Pillers), and specific disclosure orders. His expertise has earned him a place in the legal directory Chambers and Partners.

Neil Holloway, CEO of M2 Recovery, highlighted the significance of this appointment, stating that this marks a significant step forward for M2 Recovery as we scale our no win, no fee model to meet growing demand from victims of crypto fraud. He added that Matt’s expertise will help us expand our product offering, streamline the customer journey, and ensure that access to justice is not limited by upfront legal costs. The company is optimistic about the impact Green will have on their clients and business.

Green joins M2 Recovery at a crucial moment, with the rise in crypto scams and fraud. According to the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, crypto-related thefts topped $2.2 billion in 2024, an alarming 21% increase from the previous year. As these incidents escalate, the demand for credible, affordable recovery options is becoming urgent.

Reflecting on his new role, Matt Green remarked that over the years victims with good cases have been unable to make recoveries simply because they cannot afford to hire experts. He noted that M2’s post-incident expenses solution provides that missing piece, making recoveries a real option, and expressing his delight to help in that process.

Beyond his litigation practice, Green is the founder and host of the In Early Podcast and has been a guest author for notable publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, Thomson Reuters, the Financial Times, and Oxford University Press. He writes about crypto asset recoveries and methodologies, and he also lectures at the University of Cambridge Faculty of Law.

As crypto fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated and widespread, the need for effective and accessible recovery solutions is more pressing than ever.