Lupton Fawcett strengthens team with new hires

New appointments have been made in the private client, family and debt recovery teams as the firm looks forward to a successful year.

Edward Allen, Sally Hirst and Thomas Rudd all started new roles this week, following the appointment of Jonathan Exall and Harjit Singh earlier this month.

Edward Allen, partner in the private client team, will be based at the firm’s York office. He will advise on all aspects of private client work, including inheritance tax planning, wills, trusts, succession planning, lasting powers of attorney and Court of Protection applications. As a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, his role will focus on estate planning advice and estate administration for a wide range of clients, with particular expertise in advising high net worth individuals, owners of family businesses and farming families, as well as trust administration. At his previous firm, Edward was ranked as a ‘Next Generation Partner’ for Yorkshire and Humberside in the Legal 500 UK 2025 rankings. He said he prides himself on delivering practical solutions to clients’ estate planning needs, providing bespoke advice in a straightforward and understandable manner.

Sally Hirst, who joins the family team as a solicitor, is experienced in child abuse compensation cases, family law including arrangements for children and financial proceedings relating to divorce and separation, and wills and probate. She said family law is a rewarding area to work in and she feels passionate about helping clients going through stressful times. She is delighted to be joining the Lupton Fawcett team.

Thomas Rudd, debt recovery executive, has three years of debt recovery and litigation experience and is working towards his CILEX qualification. His expertise ranges from parking charges and utility bills to commercial debts and contract breaches. He said he is excited to see what new challenges Lupton Fawcett will bring and to get involved in the progression of debt recovery matters.

James Richardson, managing partner, said they are thrilled to welcome Edward, Sally and Thomas to Lupton Fawcett and are now prepared for a strong performance in the coming year and beyond. He added that they are in an excellent position to deliver the best results for clients across all areas of practice and look forward to a successful 2025.