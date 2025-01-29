Lupton Fawcett starts 2025 with two new hires

Harjit Singh, senior associate in the firm’s commercial property team, and associate Jonathan Exall, who specialises in dispute resolution, both started the new year at the leading Yorkshire law firm.

Harjit qualified as a solicitor in 2016, and his role includes all aspects of commercial property alongside experience of complex transactions such as collective enfranchisement, right to manage, escheat, and bona vacantia.

He said: “I am excited to work with such a talented team and to contribute to the firm’s success. I am looking forward to helping clients achieve their long-term goals through innovative and effective solutions.”

Jonathan had roles with regional and national firms before joining Lupton Fawcett and deals with complex and high-value commercial litigation including shareholder disputes and breach of commercial contracts alongside regulatory disputes relating to export controls, trade, and logistics.

He said: “The firm has high-profile clients in the region, and nationally, and I am eager to assist them. I am also excited to be joining a renowned dispute resolution team and continuing to maintain the highest standard of client care.”

The two new additions to the team are the first in a group of new hires in January which form part of the firm’s strategic plans.

James Richardson, managing partner, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Harjit and Jonathan to the team, strengthening our offering in commercial property and dispute resolution.

“Alongside further recruitment news, which we will be sharing in the coming weeks, these appointments bolster our position as we enter a new year, and we look forward to delivering the best results for our clients.”