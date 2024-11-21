Lupton Fawcett promotes new heads of commercial property and employment

Lupton Fawcett, a leading law firm in Yorkshire, has announced the promotion of two of its long-standing partners, Julian Rowden and Angela Gorton, to head the firm’s Commercial Property and Employment departments, respectively. These promotions come as part of the firm’s ongoing growth strategy and a commitment to strengthening its leadership.

Julian Rowden, who joined Lupton Fawcett in 2013, brings over 30 years of legal experience to his new role as head of the commercial property team. Julian has built a reputation for his expertise in handling property transactions for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants, with a particular focus on the acquisition and disposal of rural land holdings. His deep understanding of the commercial and agricultural property markets will guide the team as they continue to deliver high-quality legal services to clients across the region.

“I’m looking forward to leading and strengthening our commercial property team as we continue to offer high-quality legal advice to existing clients and welcome new ones,” said Julian.

Angela Gorton, who has over 25 years of experience—including 15 years as a partner at Lupton Fawcett—has been appointed head of employment. Angela specialises in advising employers and senior executives across various sectors, including housebuilding, education, manufacturing, and real estate. Her expertise spans a wide range of human resources issues, making her an invaluable asset to the firm’s growing employment practice.

“I’m excited at the prospect of managing a team of incredibly talented, commercially-minded, and friendly experts in providing a first-class, cost-effective service across all aspects of employment law,” said Angela.

James Richardson, managing partner at Lupton Fawcett, expressed his pride in the two promotions, stating:

"I’m delighted to congratulate Julian and Angela on their new leadership roles within the firm. As well as having excellent – and well-deserved – reputations in their fields of expertise, their commitment to providing outstanding service aligns perfectly with our approach to client care and will support our future success."

The commercial property and employment teams at Lupton Fawcett have both earned recognition in the latest editions of Chambers UK Legal Guide and The Legal 500 UK rankings. Additionally, the employment team was shortlisted in the 2024 Yorkshire Legal Awards, a testament to the high-quality service and expertise the firm continues to provide in these areas.

Lupton Fawcett, with offices in Leeds, Sheffield, and York, offers a full range of commercial and personal legal services to clients throughout the UK. The firm’s strategic growth and the promotion of Julian and Angela highlight its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional legal advice and client service.