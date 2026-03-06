Barrister Lucie Wood has rejoined Forbes Solicitors as a partner, marking her return to the Lancashire-headquartered firm where her legal career began as a clerk. Having spent over a decade at Forbes and specialising in complex litigation cases for businesses and registered providers of social housing, Lucie has been with Cobden House Chambers since 2019. Her extensive experience has led to her being ranked by Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 as a Leading Junior.

In her new position within Forbes’ Housing & Regeneration team, part of the firm’s Public Sector Division, Lucie is responsible for providing litigation advice and representation to the firm’s broad array of social housing landlords. This roster consists of over 100 registered providers of social housing nationwide, alongside more than 60 local authorities.

Commenting on her new role, Lucie Wood said "Registered providers of social housing operate in a fast-moving regulatory environment and face heightened risks of litigation. It’s important that issues can be effectively managed and resolved. Expert advice helps to minimise the risk of matters spilling over and disrupting wider service provision and standards. Forbes’ housing team understands the intense scrutiny facing social landlords and what best-practice looks like for supporting the interests of organisations and tenants. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of this again."

Siobhan Keown, Head of Housing Litigation at Forbes, expressed her enthusiasm for Wood’s return, stating "It’s an absolute pleasure and a privilege to welcome Lucie back. She is highly regarded throughout the social housing sector, having successfully represented organisations in the High Court and County Court, as well as her appointment to the Attorney General’s Panel of Junior Counsel to the Crown. Our team works closely with social housing landlords, fully understanding their duties and responsibilities, and the matters that risk compromising these obligations. Lucie fits perfectly with this approach and our team’s resolve to support registered providers of social housing with their goals to maintain high standards of housing and compliance."