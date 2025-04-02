LSSA enhances legal tech guidance resources

The Legal Software Suppliers Association is updating guidance on key issues like cybersecurity and ESG to aid firms

The Legal Software Suppliers Association (LSSA) has announced the development of a series of new insight reports focusing on critical areas such as cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and the application of legal technology in the legal aid sector. As the importance of these topics continues to grow, legal firms are feeling increased pressure to effectively manage risk, operate sustainably, and provide access to justice through innovative tools that enhance efficiency and scalability.

Acting as the UK’s leading representative organisation for legal tech developers and vendors, the LSSA is dedicated to assisting suppliers and their clients in navigating a rapidly evolving landscape. The updated and new insight reports are integral to the organisation’s ongoing efforts to offer clear, relevant, and easily accessible resources tailored for the legal community.

Kevin Horlock (pictured), the CEO of LSSA, emphasised the necessity for these updates: “Our original white papers have stood the test of time, but the pace of change in legal tech means it’s time to revisit them and incorporate new thinking and new ideas. Whether it’s cybersecurity threats, ESG reporting or the role of technology in legal aid, the LSSA is committed to leading from the front to ensure our members – and the wider profession – are supported with relevant, practical guidance.”

The creation of these insight reports is a collaborative effort involving LSSA member companies, which contributes valuable expertise and frontline experience. This member-led initiative ensures that the content is rooted in real-world knowledge while adequately addressing the current needs of the industry. Through these reports, the LSSA aims to fortify legal practices with essential guidance that meets the challenges they face today and in the future.