LSB unveils strategy to enhance regulatory oversight in public interest

Following a public consultation, the LSB commits to bolstering its direct regulatory oversight to ensure alignment with consumer-focused expectations.

Key focus areas include empowering consumers through easy access to legal advice and facilitating comparison of price and quality.

Enhanced market surveillance and horizon scanning capabilities aim to proactively address emerging threats to consumers and the legal sector.

Additional priorities for 2024/25 encompass professional ethics, equality, diversity, inclusion, and improved access to justice.

Alan Kershaw, Chair of the LSB, highlights the importance of stakeholder collaboration and addressing regulatory shortcomings to uphold public trust.

The LSB remains dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive legal profession while promoting high ethical standards to inspire confidence.

Through collaborative efforts and stringent oversight, the LSB seeks to ensure regulation contributes effectively to societal well-being and public confidence in legal services.