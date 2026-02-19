Richard Blakeway has been announced as the preferred candidate for the chair of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC) by the Legal Services Board (LSB) following a competitive selection process. This recommendation has received the green light from the Minister of State for Justice, Sarah Sackman KC MP. If approved, Blakeway will take over from Elisabeth Davies at the end of March 2026.

Since his appointment as Housing Ombudsman in 2019, Blakeway has implemented significant reforms, especially in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster. He has expanded the service's role and powers and emphasised the importance of investigating hazards such as damp and mould while raising complaint standards through a statutory Complaint Handling Code. He has increased transparency and advocated for cultural change within the sector by publishing casework data and decisions.

Blakeway has previously held significant positions including chair of the Homes for London board and Deputy Mayor for Housing, overseeing the delivery of affordable housing and public land redevelopment in London. Additionally, he chaired initiatives addressing rough sleeping, which included an annual investment of £10 million into hostels and outreach services. His experience extends to being a former chair of the Ombudsman Association and an election observer in Somaliland and Ukraine, as well as acting as a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

His current board roles include serving on the board of The British Library, where he participates in the audit, risk, and capital projects committees, and he has previously been involved with the Chartered Institute of Housing and Homes England.