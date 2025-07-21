The Legal Services Board (LSB) has outlined its recent actions aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of legal services for the public. The oversight regulator's initiative is centred on maintaining high standards, fostering public confidence, and promoting economic growth within the sector. A notable measure included the initiation of formal action against the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) after a staggering £60 million of clients' funds were lost due to the collapse of the law firm Axiom Ince. In addition, the LSB is collaborating with the Bar Standards Board (BSB) to address serious performance issues uncovered during its annual review of both regulatory bodies.

These interventions are documented in the LSB's latest annual report, illustrating its unwavering commitment to comprehensive oversight that not only protects the public but also nurtures a thriving legal services market. The report features the LSB's efforts in implementing new policies, providing guidance, and setting clear expectations for regulators. Among the recent focal points have been technology and innovation—including artificial intelligence—alongside enhanced complaints handling processes. The forthcoming year will also see the LSB placing emphasis on consumer protection and initiatives related to equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The LSB is dedicated to reshaping the legal services landscape to ensure it effectively meets public needs. The oversight it provides safeguards consumers and the public while also supporting a dynamic and competitive sector that plays a crucial role in the economy. Catherine Brown, Interim Chair of the LSB, remarked that “With enforcement action against a regulator underway, an annual performance assessment that revealed significant shortcomings elsewhere, and a broader societal focus on lawyers’ ethics, the LSB’s role has been shown to be more necessary than any other point in its history.” This sentiment underscores the importance of the LSB’s work to strengthen regulatory oversight in the legal sector.

To delve deeper, you can access the full Annual Report and a summary of the LSB’s achievements in 2024/25 online