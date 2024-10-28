LSB enforcement review scrutinises SRA

The Legal Services Board (LSB) has begun enforcement action against the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) following a critical review of the SRA's handling of Axiom Ince Limited before its closure. The firm ceased trading in October 2023 amid a major crisis involving an estimated £60 million in missing client funds and approximately 1,400 job losses.

The independent review, conducted by Carson McDowell LLP, found that the SRA had not acted adequately or efficiently in addressing Axiom Ince’s issues before intervening to close the firm. The report highlighted procedural lapses and missed opportunities, suggesting changes were necessary within the SRA to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In response, the LSB has opted to proceed with enforcement steps that may involve directing procedural improvements for the SRA under section 32 of the Legal Services Act. Before imposing any directions, the LSB will consult key stakeholders, including the Lord Chancellor and the Legal Services Consumer Panel. Both the SRA and the Law Society will have opportunities to make formal representations.

LSB Chair Alan Kershaw noted the importance of the review, stressing that public confidence in the legal regulatory framework relies on regulatory bodies acting efficiently and effectively. He emphasised that the findings serve as a crucial lesson for the broader regulatory sector, as the LSB aims to strengthen its oversight mechanisms to prevent similar occurrences in the future.