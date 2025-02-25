LSB appoints new panel member

The Legal Services Board (LSB) has announced the appointment of Michael Mack to the Legal Services Consumer Panel (LSCP). He will begin his role on 1 April 2025 for an initial three-year term.

Alan Kershaw, Chair of the LSB, welcomed the appointment and said he would like to congratulate Michael on his new role, adding that his experience, particularly in helping families access legal support, will be of great value to the Consumer Panel as it works to promote the consumer interest in the provision of legal services.

Tom Hayhoe, Chair of the LSCP, expressed his enthusiasm for Michael’s appointment and said he is looking forward to Michael joining the Consumer Panel and that he will add value with his experience as a magistrate, through his work in family mediation, and his understanding of rural and small-town communities.

Michael Mack said he is truly honoured to join the Legal Services Consumer Panel and sees this role as a chance to bring attention to the struggles people face in accessing legal support. He shared that he has seen firsthand how individuals are often forced to choose between getting the legal help they need and managing everyday challenges, like heating their home or feeding their children, and that these difficult choices drive his commitment to ensuring that legal help is accessible to all.

Michael’s appointment is expected to strengthen the Consumer Panel’s mission of advocating for the needs of legal services users across the UK, particularly those in vulnerable situations.