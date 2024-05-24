LSB appoints Christine Nwaokolo as new board member

Concurrently, Dr. Gary Kildare has been reappointed for a second term as a lay member, extending his service from April 1, 2025, to March 30, 2029.

Christine Nwaokolo brings a wealth of experience in family law and a strong commitment to advocacy. She qualified as a solicitor in 2011 and has since specialised in family law, earning a reputation for her work in child care cases. Christine is a Law Society Children Accredited Panel Member and holds Higher Rights of Audience in Civil Law. Her career includes significant roles in both private practice and local government, where she managed teams and supervised trainee solicitors.

Christine has recently taken on the role of Consultant Solicitor, allowing her to continue her passion for court advocacy while managing a diverse caseload. She is frequently involved in complex proceedings related to neglect, non-accidental injuries, and substance misuse, representing children, parents, and relatives.

In addition to her legal work, Christine has extensive experience in panel decision-making roles. She has served as an Independent Lay Member for the East Sussex School Admissions Appeal Panel, an Independent Lay Panel Member for Five Rivers, and an Independent Lay Chair for the Nursing and Midwifery Council's Fitness to Practice Hearings. In 2023, she was appointed as a Legally Qualified Chair of Police Misconduct Hearings by the Mayor of London’s Office for Policing and Crime. Christine also contributes to education governance as a school governor.

Christine expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment: “I am really pleased to be joining the LSB board at this exciting stage and keen to contribute to reshaping legal services strategy.”

Dr. Gary Kildare, whose initial term began on April 1, 2021, will continue to serve as a lay member of the LSB. Dr. Kildare is a former Chief HR Officer for IBM Europe and the Global Head of Labour Relations for the IBM Corporation. His extensive experience includes roles as a Non-Executive Director for the Insolvency Service and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation in the Ministry of Defence (MOD), where he also chairs the People Committee. He is a board member of the British Quality Foundation, a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Additionally, he is a visiting professor in Business at Edinburgh Napier Business School.

LSB Chair Alan Kershaw praised both appointments, stating: “We are delighted to bring Christine onboard. Her broad experience will bring extra depth and new perspectives to the Board. We are also pleased with the reappointment of Gary, who has been instrumental in helping to drive forward our ambition to help shape the future of legal services.”

The appointments of Christine Nwaokolo and the reappointment of Dr. Gary Kildare signify a continued commitment to diverse and skilled leadership within the LSB, ensuring the Board is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the legal services landscape.