The Legal Services Board (LSB) has an opportunity to lead meaningful change in the legal profession by addressing systemic barriers related to equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and wellbeing. This assertion was made by the Law Society of England and Wales on 2 March, as they responded to the LSB's draft statement of policy, 'Encouraging a diverse legal profession,’ published in November 2025.

The Law Society’s feedback on the policy emphasises that the current statutory guidance has failed to foster consistent progress on EDI and wellbeing across the sector. They detailed their commitment to cultivating a more diverse and open profession; however, they highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by women, minority ethnic, and disabled solicitors in attaining senior roles. Disabled solicitors, in particular, are noted as being unrepresented in significant numbers.

Additionally, the Law Society raised concerns regarding potential regulatory burdens on small firms, which are often led by Black, Asian, or minority ethnic solicitors. Mark Evans, President of the Law Society, stated that any new reporting requirements could inadvertently impose higher pressures on these firms. He stressed that a proportionate approach would be necessary to prevent overwhelming those already under structural and operational strains.

Evans remarked, “A diverse and inclusive profession is essential to ensuring public trust.” He noted the negative impact that workplace cultures, stress, and mental health challenges can have on employees, indicating a need for more inclusive environments. “It’s vital that people from all backgrounds can join, succeed and thrive as solicitors,” he added.

The Law Society also expressed support for expanding the current guidance for legal service regulators to incorporate wellbeing, as women, disabled individuals, and other minoritised groups often report lower levels of mental health and wellbeing.

Concluding his comments on the heightened scrutiny small firms might encounter, Evans referenced a study by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, highlighting the disproportionate representation of Black, Asian, and minority ethnic solicitors in one-partner and small firms. He reiterated the need for a balanced regulatory approach that supports rather than burdens these legal practitioners.

The Law Society looks forward to collaborating with the LSB to refine and implement the draft policy statement, aiming for significant advancements in EDI and wellbeing across the legal profession