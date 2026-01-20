Lord Reed, the President of the UK Supreme Court, has just shared his decision to retire from the court on 10 January 2027. Having served as a Supreme Court Justice since February 2012 and as President since January 2020, Lord Reed's tenure has been characterised by significant contributions to legal development and the administration of justice. He was appointed Deputy President in June 2018 before ascending to the presidency and has earned a reputation for his exceptional legal scholarship and sound judgment.

During his service, Lord Reed has actively fostered bilateral relationships with foreign supreme courts, spearheaded the court's operations outside London, and reintroduced the practice of judges from Judicial Committee of the Privy Council jurisdictions participating in hearings.

As he announced his retirement plans, Lord Reed remarked, “I have decided that I will retire from the office of President of the Supreme Court on 10 January 2027. I will then have served for seven years as President, for 15 years as a judge of the Supreme Court, and for 28 years as a member of the senior judiciary. It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of the United Kingdom, and the people of the Privy Council jurisdictions round the world. It has also been a pleasure to work with my colleagues on the Court, present and past, in developing the law and strengthening the administration of justice.”

Mark Evans, President of the Law Society of England and Wales, paid tribute to Lord Reed’s career, stating, “Lord Reed has had a distinguished career, both as an advocate in Scotland and a barrister in England, working on a range of civil and serious crime cases.” He further acknowledged the impact Lord Reed has made since succeeding Lady Hale of Richmond in 2020, commending his service and leadership during significant judicial cases.

Following Lord Reed's announcement, it is anticipated that the Lord Chancellor will initiate an independent selection commission to fill the upcoming vacancy. Lord Reed's biography reflects a distinguished legal background, having studied at Edinburgh University and the University of Oxford, and qualifying as an advocate and barrister. His significant legal career includes a 13-year tenure as a senior judge in Scotland, leading to his influential role in the UK Supreme Court and beyond, including being a member of the European Court of Human Rights panel and High Steward of Oxford University.