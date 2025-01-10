Lord Pentland appointed as Lord President

The Rt Hon Lord Pentland has been appointed as Scotland’s next Lord President, succeeding Lord Carloway, who retires early next month. The announcement was made by First Minister John Swinney on behalf of His Majesty the King.

A distinguished figure in Scotland’s legal community, Lord Pentland has served as a Senator of the College of Justice since 2008 and is a former Solicitor General for Scotland and Chair of the Scottish Law Commission.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, expressed warm congratulations on behalf of the solicitor profession, noting the prestige and significance of the Lord President’s role as head of the Judiciary in Scotland. She emphasised Lord Pentland’s extensive experience and the respect he commands within the legal sector, saying these qualities are well reflected in his appointment.

Murray also highlighted the Society’s intent to work constructively with Lord Pentland, building on the collaborative relationship established during Lord Carloway’s nearly decade-long tenure.

Lord Pentland’s appointment is seen as a continuation of strong leadership within Scotland’s justice system.