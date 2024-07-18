Lord Justice Tim Holroyde honoured

This accolade celebrates his significant contributions to the legal profession and his longstanding ties to the local community in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

A Local Hero Honoured

Edge Hill University, known for its commitment to providing educational opportunities to all, regardless of background, recognised Lord Justice Holroyde for his exemplary service and dedication. Speaking to the graduates during the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude and pride. “Lancashire is home for me, and it's a real source of pride to me to become an honorary doctor of Edge Hill University, my local university," he said. His speech resonated with many in attendance, particularly those who balanced their studies with jobs and family commitments. He acknowledged their efforts, saying, “To those of you who’ve done all that while maintaining a job or a family or both, I take my hat off to you.”

A Distinguished Legal Career

Educated at Oxford, Lord Justice Holroyde qualified as a barrister in 1977 and practiced law for nearly 30 years in Liverpool and on the Northern Circuit. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1996, a role in which he handled numerous high-profile criminal cases. Among his notable cases, he served as leading counsel for the prosecution in the trial following the tragic deaths of over 20 Chinese cockle pickers in Morecambe Bay in 2004. His legal acumen and dedication to justice have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

In his current role, Lord Justice Holroyde has been instrumental in handling appeals related to significant cases, including those prosecuted and convicted based on evidence from the Post Office Horizon scandal. His tenure on the Sentencing Council, culminating in his role as Chairman, has been pivotal in shaping sentencing guidelines across England and Wales, ensuring fairness and consistency in the justice system.

Celebration of Achievement

The honorary doctorate was conferred during a ceremony that celebrated the achievements of hundreds of Edge Hill graduates. The event was attended by staff, students, and their supporters, creating a momentous occasion for all. Following the ceremony, students had the unique opportunity to engage with Lord Justice Holroyde in a Q&A session and a tour of the campus facilities.

Abbie Worden, an LLB Law graduate, expressed her admiration and excitement, saying, “With everything that Tim’s done and everything that he’s achieved in his life, to be able to actually be part of such a big moment for him was really special. For us to collect our degrees at the same time that he was awarded his honorary doctorate, and then to have the opportunity to speak with him, was an honour.”

Community Recognition

Vice-Chancellor Dr. John Cater emphasised the significance of this recognition. "We are delighted to honour Lord Justice Holroyde in this way. His distinguished career and unwavering commitment to justice have had a profound impact on the legal profession. Moreover, his strong ties to our community make this recognition even more special," Dr. Cater stated. The honorary degree from Edge Hill’s Academic Board reflects the highest levels of personal achievement in academic, professional, or public life.

Distinguished Company

Lord Justice Holroyde joins a prestigious list of honorary degree recipients, including former professional goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, Dame Louise Ellman, the Lord and Lady Shuttleworth, and Steve Igoe, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Edge Hill University. Previous honorees include BBC journalist Clive Myrie, comedian Michael Pennington (Johnny Vegas), actor David Morrissey, screenwriter Heidi Thomas, and community leader Wally Brown CBE.

The recognition of Lord Justice Holroyde’s career and his contributions to the local community not only highlights his professional achievements but also underscores the deep connections and impact he has had on those around him. His honorary doctorate from Edge Hill University stands as a testament to his lifelong commitment to justice and education.