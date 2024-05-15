Lord Chancellor's address at G7 Forum

Speaking at the G7 Justice Ministers' Meeting in Venice, the Lord Chancellor asserts the importance of a dynamic legal framework to safeguard citizens' rights and maintain global security. He highlights the need for coordinated international efforts in combating illegal migration while advocating for the rule of law as a vital instrument for upholding borders and preserving freedoms. The Lord Chancellor 's remarks underlines the Lord Chancellor the imperative for nations to collectively shape the trajectory of international law to effectively tackle 21st-century challenges.

Addressing the G7 Justice Ministers' Meeting in Venice, Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk highlights the critical role of international law in navigating the complex challenges of the 21st century. In his speech, the Lord Chancellor stresses the necessity for legal frameworks to evolve in tandem with contemporary realities to remain relevant and effective in addressing global issues.

Acknowledging the transformative nature of the modern world, the Lord Chancellor highlights the emergence of new challenges, including mass migration, climate change, and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasises the imperative for international law to be dynamic and responsive, capable of addressing these pressing concerns to ensure the safety, security, and freedom of citizens.

The Lord Chancellor warns against the consequences of legal frameworks failing to adapt to changing circumstances, cautioning that irrelevance could lead to disregard or contempt for the law, posing risks to fundamental rights and societal stability. He advocates for a proactive approach to international cooperation in addressing challenges like illegal migration, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to combat smuggling networks and uphold the rule of law.

Furthermore, the Lord Chancellor outlines the UK government's stance on illegal migration, emphasising the importance of consequences for unlawful behaviour while underscoring the principle of equality before the law. He calls for international collaboration to tackle irregular migration effectively, emphasising the need for targeted interventions and sustained cooperation among nations.

In concluding his address, the Lord Chancellor reaffirms the dynamic nature of the rule of law, describing it as a "living instrument" that must adapt to contemporary realities. He calls on G7 nations to collectively shape the direction of international law, revitalising the rules-based order to effectively address the challenges of the 21st century.

