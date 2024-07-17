Lord Chancellor swearing-in speech: Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP

At the Royal Courts of Justice, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood KC MP was sworn in as the Lord Chancellor on 15 July 2024. In her speech, Shabana Mahmood emphasised her deep respect for the rule of law, a commitment rooted in both her upbringing and professional journey.

Shabana Mahmood, who grew up in Birmingham's Small Heath, recounted her humble beginnings working in her parents’ corner shop. She described how these early experiences shaped her understanding of justice and the law. Drawing inspiration from the TV show "Kavanagh QC," Shabana Mahmood aspired to a legal career that eventually led her to this historic role.

Her speech was marked by personal reflections, including a heartfelt acknowledgment of her parents' sacrifices and gratitude to her mentor, William Audland KC. Shabana Mahmood's journey from a child of immigrants to a top government official underscores her belief in the accessibility of such roles to all, regardless of background.

Shabana Mahmood also outlined her vision for her tenure, emphasising the importance of upholding the independence of the judiciary, protecting human rights, and ensuring that justice is both timely and accessible. She underscored her commitment to modernising the courts and improving legal aid, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges in the justice system.

In a powerful conclusion, Shabana Mahmood quoted the Quran to highlight her dedication to justice, a principle that guides her both personally and professionally. She pledged to fight tirelessly for the justice system, driven by the determination inherited from her parents. Her swearing-in marks not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for representation and diversity in the highest echelons of the UK government.