The reappointments of Oliver Hyams and Daniel Warents as barrister members of the Insolvency Rules Committee have been approved by the Lord Chancellor. Both barristers will serve for an additional four years starting from 31 October 2025. These decisions reflect a commitment to maintaining a strong foundation of expertise in insolvency matters. The announcement was made publicly by the Ministry of Justice on 9 July 2025.

Oliver Hyams is a seasoned barrister practising at South Square chambers and specialises in restructuring, fraud, and commercial disputes. His expertise has earned him recognition in both Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and he frequently contributes to the discourse on insolvency through lectures and writings. Notably, he has not declared any political activity during his career.

Daniel Warents, on the other hand, is a Commercial Chancery barrister with a keen focus on insolvency law. Practising as a self-employed barrister at XXIV Old Buildings since 2010, following his pupillage completion, he has developed a solid reputation in the field. Warents studied law at Downing College, Cambridge, where he earned both an undergraduate degree and an LLM. Like his counterpart, he has not declared any political activity.

The process for reappointing barrister members to the Insolvency Rules Committee involves consultation with the Lady Chief Justice and is governed by Section 413 of the Insolvency Act 1986. Meanwhile, the appointment of non-judicial members is overseen by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, ensuring that recruitment processes align with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. This structured approach maintains the integrity and efficiency of the Committee's operations, critical for the evolving landscape of insolvency law in the UK.