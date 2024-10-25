Lord Chancellor pledges prison reform

In a speech at the Mansion House for the annual Lord Mayor’s Dinner, Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood highlighted the critical role of prisons and the urgent need for systemic reforms to uphold justice and maintain order. Reflecting on her personal commitment to British values and her parents’ experiences as immigrants, Mahmood reiterated the significance of the rule of law as a “Great British value… underpinning our economy” and society.

Mahmood noted that a shortage of prison space pushed her to enact “drastic action” to “ensure the justice system could continue to function,” including early releases under “strict license conditions.” Acknowledging this measure as temporary, she announced a “landmark review of sentencing” led by former Lord Chancellor David Gauke to create lasting solutions, aiming for “punishment and public protection” while encouraging offenders to reform. This, she stated, will involve a blend of custodial sentences for serious offenders and expanded non-custodial alternatives that ensure accountability through high-tech monitoring and “effective house arrest.”

Mahmood also recognised mounting pressures in the court system, citing historical case backlogs and pledging government support for the judiciary. With this strategy, she committed to making the justice system a global standard of “rule of law” and pledged “hard work of restoring and reforming” in what she emphasised as “the long haul.”