Lord Chancellor celebrates King’s Counsel appointments

In her speech at the 2025 King’s Counsel appointment ceremony, the Lord Chancellor (pictured) praised the recipients of the prestigious KC rank, recognising their expertise, dedication, and commitment to the law. She described the King’s Counsel title as a significant achievement, not just a professional milestone, but also a symbol of their contribution to the legal system. “These two letters – KC – do not just set you apart from your peers,” she remarked, acknowledging the hard work and sacrifices required to reach this point.

The Lord Chancellor spoke of Westminster Hall, where the ceremony took place, as a place of historical significance, where justice and legal ideals have evolved for centuries. She emphasised the importance of the rule of law, which has been defended by advocates of the highest calibre, and noted that the new KCs are now part of this proud tradition.

She also reflected on the sacrifices made by those in the legal profession, noting the many long nights and personal compromises, and praised the support from families. “Today is also about more than personal achievement,” she stated. “The rank of King’s Counsel is not simply a mark of excellence; it is a symbol of the strength of our legal system.”

The speech also addressed concerns about the safety of legal professionals, following reports of judges and lawyers being subjected to physical attacks. “What I will not accept… what I will never countenance… are attacks on those who are doing their duty,” the Lord Chancellor affirmed, stressing the need for legal professionals to work free from undue influence and risk.

The ceremony also welcomed nine honorary KCs for their exceptional contributions to the law outside the courtroom, including individuals recognised for their work in property law, human rights, access to justice, and legal scholarship.

Concluding, the Lord Chancellor congratulated all appointees, encouraging them to take pride in their responsibility as upholders of legal excellence and the rule of law. She highlighted that with the honour of the KC rank comes the duty to maintain the highest standards of advocacy and justice.