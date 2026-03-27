Dangerous criminals posing a threat to the UK’s national security will serve longer sentences under new legislation that came into effect on 22 March 2026. Offenders convicted of crimes like espionage, sabotage, or foreign interference will no longer receive automatic early release before completing their full prison term. Instead, they will undergo thorough risk assessments by the Parole Board after serving no less than two thirds of their sentence. Once they are released, offenders will be subject to strict supervision conditions, including tagging for their remaining sentence plus an additional year, aimed at bolstering public safety.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasised the government's commitment to safety by stating, “Keeping the British people safe is our number one priority as a Government.” He further warned that, “Those conspiring against this country should see this new measure as a clear warning.” In alignment with this, Minister for Sentencing, Youth Justice and International, Jake Richards, remarked, “This new measure, part of the historic Sentencing Act, cracks down on the most dangerous offenders to keep them behind bars for longer.”

Further addressing the growing threats, Security Minister Dan Jarvis explained that, “States are deploying new hostile tactics on our streets, using proxies to do their dirty work and targeting our national infrastructure with cyber attacks.” He added that tougher consequences would accompany the new law to ensure those who jeopardise national security are held accountable.

This initiative comes as part of the government's larger strategy to tackle what they describe as a prison crisis, asserting that it guarantees the availability of sufficient prison spaces to accommodate dangerous offenders. The Sentencing Act 2026, which received Royal Assent in January, also follows the Independent Sentencing Review led by David Gauke, published in May 2025, reflecting significant reforms in the UK’s criminal justice system.

Key changes within the Act include increased community punishments and new powers for judges to impose restrictions on offenders, such as barring them from certain locations, ultimately aimed at enhancing public safety and reducing the risk of reoffending. As part of a £100 million investment aimed at expanding monitoring, thousands of offenders will undergo rigorous GPS and alcohol monitoring as part of the government’s commitment to a safer society.