The Solicitors’ Charity is gearing up for the 21st London Legal Walk on Tuesday 17th June 2025, an event anticipated to be the biggest and best yet, according to the London Legal Support Trust. The charity invites solicitors from every corner of the profession to lace up their walking shoes and join in the 10 km walk, jog, or run to support free legal advice charities across the region. Those who join The Solicitors’ Charity team, whether participating in the walk or cheering from the sidelines, will play a crucial role in raising awareness about the essential services the charity offers to solicitors in need.

In addition to the walk, The Solicitors’ Charity is excited to bring back the popular “Spin the Wheel” game at their stand, offering numerous opportunities to win fantastic prizes. All members of the legal community, along with friends and family, are encouraged to visit, interact, and take a spin for a chance at winning. After the walk, participants can look forward to a lively post-walk street party featuring delicious street food, entertainment, a complimentary drink, and a vibrant atmosphere that will foster camaraderie among members of the legal community.

Nick Gallagher, CEO of The Solicitors’ Charity, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating “We’re thrilled to be supporting the London Legal Walk once again, especially as it marks its 21st year. It’s always a highlight in our calendar – and with more wellbeing support services available for solicitors than ever before, we’re looking forward to sharing how The Solicitors’ Charity can help.” He added, “We’re proud to stand alongside so many others walking for justice and helping to make a real impact.”

This year’s London Legal Walk promises a chance for everyone involved to contribute to a vital cause while having fun and building community spirit.