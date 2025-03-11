London law firms Seddons and GSC Solicitors to merge, creating full-service law firm

The merger will create a full-service law firm of over 150 people. On completion, the merged firm will be known as Seddons GSC LLP and will move into Seddons’ expanded London premises.

Seddons is a 31-partner law firm based in Fitzrovia, with particular expertise in real estate, corporate, dispute resolution, private client, and family law. GSC Solicitors, with over 53 years of history, specialises in corporate, commercial, real estate, dispute resolution, and intellectual property work. The merger will bring together each firm’s complementary expertise to create a full-service law firm. Seddons GSC will leverage its combined strength and depth to seek growth across all practice areas.

The Partners of GSC Solicitors will become Partners in the merged firm, creating a combined partnership of 43 Partners. Simon Ross will continue as Managing Partner of Seddons GSC, working with Saleem Sheikh, Senior Partner of GSC Solicitors, who will assume the position of Senior Partner of Seddons GSC.

Simon Ross, Managing Partner of Seddons, comments “The merger of Seddons and GSC Solicitors is exciting news for our people and clients. It was apparent from our first discussions that a real synergy exists between our firms. We both regard culture as key, putting people first, whilst ensuring that our clients can experience the best possible service delivered in a timely and cost-effective way.

Together, we will take advantage of new exciting opportunities and provide our existing clients with an enhanced level of service and expertise. The merger strengthens our combined offering to both our existing client bases and provides the perfect platform for our future growth.

We look forward to working with our new colleagues to create an exciting and successful future together.”

Saleem Sheikh, Senior Partner of GSC Solicitors, said “This merger marks an exciting new chapter for both GSC Solicitors and Seddons. Our firms have a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service, making this partnership a natural fit.

By joining forces, we are enhancing our ability to serve our clients with an even greater depth of expertise and a broader range of legal services. This is a milestone moment, not only for our teams but also for the clients we have advised and supported over the years.

Together as Seddons GSC, we are well-positioned to drive future growth, strengthen our market presence, and build on our shared legacy of providing outstanding legal services. I look forward to working with Simon, our new colleagues, and our valued clients as we embark on this exciting journey.”