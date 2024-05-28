Lois Norris joins Kings Chambers

Called to the bar in 2017, Lois specialises in Serious Injury—including Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence—as well as acting at Inquests. Highly experienced in matters involving brain and spinal injuries, Lois is regularly instructed in amputation cases and has expertise with both motor vehicle deaths and deaths caused by the state of the highway.

Her work also includes assisting junior practitioners in drafting schedules in catastrophic injury cases through 'Schedule School'—a free resource which Lois founded. Prior to being called to the bar, Lois was the legal assistant to Kings Chambers personal injury silk, Gerard McDermott KC.

Steve Loxton, Director of Clerking at Kings Chambers, welcomed Lois, saying, "All at Kings Chambers offer a very warm welcome to Lois. Clearly, Lois has established herself as a prominent junior within the serious injury field and we are all delighted to see Lois join the team at Kings."

Ranked as one of the country’s leading sets of civil barristers, Kings Chambers operates out of Chambers in Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds. The set comprises more than 120 barristers, including 24 King’s Counsel.