Law firm Lodders has taken a significant step in enhancing its family law services by appointing Helen Benussi as a partner. With over a decade of experience in family law, Helen is set to bolster the firm’s reputation and capabilities in Cheltenham. Her expertise encompasses all aspects of family law, including divorce and child-related matters. Notably, before entering family law, Helen dedicated more than 12 years to her previous career as a tax accountant for several prominent firms, including PwC.

Helen will operate from Lodders’ Cheltenham office, providing services to clients throughout the three counties and the picturesque Cotswolds region, while also collaborating with teams across other regional offices. Speaking about her appointment, Helen said: “I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to expand Lodders’ family law presence in Cheltenham and beyond. This role will enable me to provide comprehensive support to clients navigating complex family matters, including divorce, financial arrangements, and child-related issues. Lodders’ commitment to putting clients first strongly resonates with me, and I look forward to building on this by providing tailored solutions for individuals in our key regions.”

Dawn Oliver, a partner in Lodders’ Private Client team, expressed optimism about Helen’s arrival. She stated: “Helen is a distinguished family and divorce law specialist, renowned for her expertise and client-focused approach. Her strong technical background in tax, combined with a genuine passion for making divorce as smooth and stress-free as possible, sets her apart. With Helen on board, we’re looking forward to enhancing our service offering by combining our private client and family law expertise to deliver an integrated and discrete experience for every client.”

Lodders’ Family Law team is highly regarded, receiving recognition in both the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners 2026 directories, confirming the firm’s dedication to outstanding legal support in family-related matters.