Midlands-based law firm Lodders has made headlines with the appointment of Steve Halkett, a prominent corporate law specialist from Warwickshire, as an equity partner. This strategic move aims to bolster the firm’s corporate and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice, driving further growth for the business.

Halkett steps into his new role after an impressive 18-year tenure at Wright Hassall, where he served as a partner and head of the corporate team. Notably, he played a pivotal role in reshaping the firm's corporate offerings during the pandemic, steering it toward robust growth amidst adversity.

At Lodders, Halkett will work alongside existing partners Graham Spalding and Bradley Quin to enhance the Business Services group’s corporate and restructuring capabilities. His extensive experience in dealing with business owners and SMEs on a range of transactions will prove invaluable as he collaborates with Lodders’ existing partners to meet ambitious growth targets.

“I was drawn to the strength and breadth of the team at Lodders and the way in which it moves as one, as well as the overall buzz of the firm – I really wanted to be a part of that,” says Halkett. He expressed enthusiasm for identifying collaborative opportunities with the firm's private client and property teams, ensuring the firm maintains its upward growth trajectory.

Graham Spalding, who leads Lodders’ Business Services group, commented on Halkett’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the team. His energy, ambition, and strong regional and national connections make him a perfect fit.” Spalding highlighted the increasing demand for Lodders’ corporate law services and assured that Halkett's expertise will significantly contribute to the firm’s growth ambitions, particularly in areas such as the West Midlands and the M40 corridor towards London.

Paul Mourton, managing partner at Lodders, also praised the new addition, noting, “Steve is a significant hire and addition to Lodders’ equity partnership, as a highly respected lawyer.” Mourton believes that Halkett’s dynamic character and collaborative style will integrate well with the firm's culture, fostering continued cohesion within specialist teams.

Lodders’ Business Services group is dedicated to providing expert legal guidance to business owners and managers, focusing on key areas such as acquisitions, disposals, and raising finance. With typical deal values ranging from £5 million to £50 million, the team's expertise is positioned to support owners looking to diversify or expand their businesses amidst changing market conditions. Steve Halkett's arrival is expected to further enhance this offering and drive the firm’s ongoing success in the Midlands and South West regions and beyond.