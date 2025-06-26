West Midlands law firm Lodders is set to accelerate its growth in Birmingham with the appointment of Steve Allen as a board adviser. Allen brings a robust legal background to the role, having previously served as the head of office for Mills & Reeve in Birmingham. His extensive network is bolstered by his former position as President of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, making him a valuable addition to the firm. Currently, he chairs the Your City & Metropolitan Hospitals Charity and is a trustee for both the Aston University STEM Education Academy Trust and the Aston University Mathematics School.

At Lodders, Steve will focus on strategic advising while also taking up an ambassadorial role. He will collaborate with key partners in the Birmingham office, including Graham Spalding and Bradley Quin in corporate law, Andrew Wylde in dispute resolution, Vivienne Middleton in family law, and Stuart Price in commercial law. Commenting on his appointment, Steve Allen says “I’m delighted to be joining the team at Lodders at such an exciting time in the firm’s development. Lodders has an ambitious growth agenda led by a dynamic and collaborative leadership team underpinned by specialised legal teams. I look forward to working with the partners in delivering a progressive strategy that will further enhance the firm’s reputation for providing high quality legal advice to its clients.”

Paul Mourton, Lodders’ managing partner, expressed enthusiasm for Allen’s arrival. He adds “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Lodders board. In this role, Steve will be focused on raising the firm’s profile and reputation in Birmingham as we continue our growth journey in the city. Steve is incredibly well connected and widely respected in the legal sector and beyond. Not only this, but his values align closely with those of Lodders, particularly in recognising the importance of attracting top-tier talent and high-quality clients. We look forward to working with him as we build a long-term and sustainable presence in Birmingham.”

The firm officially commenced operations in its new Birmingham office at 1 Newhall Street in September 2024. This newly refurbished space offers a high specification working environment that reflects Lodders’ commitment to sustainability and its evolving brand.