In the wake of a report released by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed, revealing that nearly half a million women have signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) following workplace harassment, bullying, or discrimination, the debate over the role and ethics of such agreements has been reignited.

David Greenhalgh emphasises that not all former employees who exit under settlement agreements desire public disclosure of their experiences. Many simply seek financial compensation and a quiet transition to a new workplace where they will be treated better.

David Greenhalgh clarifies a common misconception surrounding NDAs, highlighting that they typically allow former employees to blow the whistle and report matters to the police. This ensures that signing an NDA does not completely silence individuals from seeking justice or raising awareness of misconduct.

Furthermore, he acknowledges the complex dynamics surrounding parenthood in the workplace. While having children can sometimes lead to negative treatment by employers, it can also prompt employees to reassess their priorities and needs. In cases where there is an irreconcilable disconnect between an employee's expectations and the employer's actions, David Greenhalgh suggests that a settlement agreement may be the most suitable resolution.

With over 30 years of experience in employment law, David Greenhalgh is recognised as a leading authority in the field. Described by Legal 500 as "the go-to employment lawyer for senior executives," his insights carry significant weight in shaping the discourse surrounding workplace practices and legal frameworks.

The ongoing debate surrounding NDAs underscores the need for nuanced discussions and careful consideration of both the rights of individuals and the responsibilities of employers. As calls for greater transparency and accountability grow louder, legal perspectives like those offered by David Greenhalgh play a crucial role in informing policy and shaping best practices in the workplace.